 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Cucurbita pepo is cultivated plant of genus Cucurbita. It yields varieties of winter squash and pumpkin, but most widespread varieties belong to subspecies Cucurbita pepo, called summer squash.

B

By BestPhotoStudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084128217
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV28.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.2 MB

Related stock videos

Cucurbita pepo is cultivated plant of genus Cucurbita. It yields varieties of winter squash and pumpkin, but most widespread varieties belong to subspecies Cucurbita pepo called summer squash.
hd00:24Cucurbita pepo is cultivated plant of genus Cucurbita. It yields varieties of winter squash and pumpkin, but most widespread varieties belong to subspecies Cucurbita pepo called summer squash.
Zucchini (Cucurbita pepo) yellow edible flower blossom in garden green leaves close up. Flowering zucchini in vegetable garden. Zucchinis flower drowing detail. Organic vegetables pumpkin flower farm.
hd00:28Zucchini (Cucurbita pepo) yellow edible flower blossom in garden green leaves close up. Flowering zucchini in vegetable garden. Zucchinis flower drowing detail. Organic vegetables pumpkin flower farm.
Zucchini in the garden. Marrow is a vegetable, the mature fruit of certain Cucurbita pepo cultivars. The immature fruit of the same or similar cultivars is called courgette or zucchini.
hd00:39Zucchini in the garden. Marrow is a vegetable, the mature fruit of certain Cucurbita pepo cultivars. The immature fruit of the same or similar cultivars is called courgette or zucchini.
Zucchini in the garden. Marrow is a vegetable, the mature fruit of certain Cucurbita pepo cultivars. The immature fruit of the same or similar cultivars is called courgette or zucchini.
hd00:13Zucchini in the garden. Marrow is a vegetable, the mature fruit of certain Cucurbita pepo cultivars. The immature fruit of the same or similar cultivars is called courgette or zucchini.

Related video keywords