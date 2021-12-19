0
Stock video
Russia, Belgorod October 24, 2021 throw garbage out of car window in parking lot. Litter and pollute environment. Global warming ecology. driver opened window and stuck out hand with disposable
V
- Stock footage ID: 1084128124
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|75.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Russia, Belgorod October 24, 2021 throw garbage out of car window in parking lot. Litter and pollute environment. Global warming ecology. driver opened window and stuck out hand with disposable
4k00:11Woman wrapped in warm scarf with brunette hair finishes drinking hot coffee and throws plastic cup away out of car window on autumn street, side view
4k00:16Russia, Belgorod October 24, 2021 throw garbage out of car window in parking lot. Litter and pollute environment. Global warming ecology. driver opened window and stuck out hand with disposable
4k00:09Russia, Belgorod October 24, 2021 throw garbage out of car window in parking lot. Litter and pollute environment. Global warming ecology. driver opened window and stuck out hand with disposable
4k00:09Russia, Belgorod October 24, 2021 throw garbage out of car window in parking lot. Litter and pollute environment. Global warming ecology. driver opened window and stuck out hand with disposable
4k00:06Russia, Belgorod October 24, 2021 throw garbage out of car window in parking lot. Litter and pollute environment. Global warming ecology. driver opened window and stuck out hand with disposable
4k00:09Russia, Belgorod October 24, 2021 throw garbage out of car window in parking lot. Litter and pollute environment. Global warming ecology. driver opened window and stuck out hand with disposable
Related video keywords
bottlecarcarelesscaucasiancityclose-upcloseupconceptconsumerdirtydisposable cupdisposaldrinkdriverecologyenvironmentenvironmentalgarbagehandholdingignorancelifestyleslittermirrornatureobjectone personopenoutdoorspaperpersonplasticpollutionproblemrecyclingrefuseroadroad triproadsiderubbishstreetthrowthrowingtransporttrashtravelusedwastewindow