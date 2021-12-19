 
Russia, Belgorod October 24, 2021 Drink coffee to go on street by car in the park. McDonald take away romantic dates. Husband smile and wife hug by green trees. look together in one direction. Sideway

By Vladimir Bolokh

  • Stock footage ID: 1084128121
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV105 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.9 MB

