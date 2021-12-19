0
Stock video
A pigeon sits on the path and basks in the sun
k
By kaskip
- Stock footage ID: 1084128070
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|269.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|37.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13CLOSE UP, LOW ANGLE: Funny shot of a puppy riding an e-longboard with fit young woman. Adorable senior dog sits on the electric skateboard and cruises through the sunlit park with its active owner.
4k00:11Curious young cute crazy black white Holstein cow on concrete path smelling and licking camera on green grass field sunny crisp blue sky background dairy cattle moving head fast up and down summer 4k
hd00:22Happy dog walk with owner at sunny path in morning time, green city park. Slow motion shot, beagle jog after man, look around, tail in air. Sun flash ahead, quiet and cool early autumn time
4k00:083D animation Gold Chinese dragon move pass camera with 3d rendering animation include alpha path.
4k00:33hiker feet walking the dog in the park forest. travel concept. close-up of a leg man walking with a dog in the park in the forest. pet dog walk journey concept. hiker sneakers walking close-up park
4k00:11Realistic Blue Butterfly flying left to right isolated on transparent background. PNG Alpha Channels Quicktime MOV. 3d render animation. Slow Motion.