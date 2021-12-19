0
Stock video
A businessman farmer working on his plantation. In the summer, a senior farmer wearing a hat walks in a green wheat field. In the spring at sunset, a farmer walks through a growing field of wheat.
Z
By Zoteva
- Stock footage ID: 1084128046
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|530.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|42.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:13Close up portrait of farmer man with beard looking to camera in wheat field. Face of male farmer in field isolated outdoor, Farmer field. Nature Growth Harvest Harvesting Crop Farming, farmers market
hd00:10an average African male enjoying the technology, wireless modern bank payment terminal. Handsome farmer Shopping online with card. Mobile payment. Online shopping concept.
4k00:10Successful and proud man farmer in shirt walking in the rural wheat field observing beautiful landscape in the countryside. Sunlight over beautiful rural area.
4k00:20Two farmers are working in the wheat field at sunset. They use a tablet, communicate. In the foreground, spikelets of wheat
4k00:12Handshake of two male hands. Two farmers shaking hands against the background of a green wheat field
4k00:33agriculture. man farmer a agronomist walk green field sunset of wheat grass. agriculture farming business concept. male farmer silhouette at walk. agriculture healthy food business farming concept
4k00:31agriculture. man farmer a agronomist hand walk green field of crop wheat grass. agriculture farming business concept. farmer silhouette walk. agriculture sunset healthy food farming business concept
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Happy family of farmers with child, are walking on wheat field. Slow motion. mom, dad and child walk hand in hand. Healthy mother, father and little daughter enjoying nature together, outdoors.
4k00:25A woman businessman with a laptop in her hands works in a wheat field, communicates and checks the harvest. woman farmer at sunset with computer. girl agronomist works. Agricultural business concept.
4k00:22Healthy beautiful girl is engaged in fitness, jogging in country. training jogging. Free young woman runs in summer in park at dawn listens to music with headphones. Jogger girl breathes fresh air
4k00:15child is crying in park in arms of mom. Mommy soothes baby. family mother and child with tears in their eyes hugs their mother, emotionally. loving young mother hugs and soothes her little daughter.
4k00:28A woman power engineer in white helmet inspects power line using data from electrical sensors on a tablet. High voltage electrical lines at sunset. Distribution and supply of electricity. clean energy
4k00:26a lonely happy man stood and watched sunrise. free tourist woman looking at sun enjoying landscape. girl traveler with backpack stands on top of mountain in rays of sunset. hiker is enjoying nature.
4k00:30Woman farmer walks through a wheat field at sunset, touching green ears of wheat with his hands. Hand farmer is touching ears of wheat on field in sun, inspecting her harvest. Agricultural business.
Related video keywords
advanced technologyagricultural businessagricultureagronomistbarleybeautifulbreadbusinessbusiness womancaucasiancommunicationcomputer tabletcomputer using digital tabletcultivatedcultivationdigitalearexplorefarmfarmerfarmer-businessmanfieldfoodgraingreenharvestharvestingindustrialindustryinternetmanmodernmodern technologynaturalnatural plantnatureorganic foodoutdoorsplantationryesummertablettechnologywheatwheat fieldwomanworkworker farmsyoungyour business