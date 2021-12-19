0
Stock video
Cinematic Aerial Footage of Houses on Cliff of Frozen Lake Michigan
B
By BradenRomano
- Stock footage ID: 1084127893
Video clip length: 00:04FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MP4
|32 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|24.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:23Gopro 4 quadcopter aerial view of the old castle Trakoscan in Croatia, built around 1334 as a Croatia's northwestern fortification system.
4k00:12Aerial shot of Shamanka rock on Olkhon island in winter. Frozen lake Baikal in daylight, Siberia, Russia. Drone flies above mountain between rocks. Natural snowy landscape.
4k00:10Aerial view beautiful scenery landscape of Svinafellsjokull Glacier in Vatnajokull National Park in Iceland.
4k00:34Chicago Loop, Frozen Lake Michigan and Skyscrapers of Near South Side District at Sunrise. Golden Hour. Frosty Winter. Aerial View. United States of America. Drone Flies Forward
4k00:07Beautiful time lapse view of Lake Michigan partially frozen over and Lake Shore Drive during the 2019 Polar Vortex that brought extreme cold temperatures to the midwest.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
adventureaerialaerial landscapeaerial viewantarcticantarcticaarcticbirds eye viewclimatecoastcolddronedrone videodrone viewenvironmentfloatingfrostfrozenfrozen lakeglaciergreenlandiceice cubeice fishingicebergicebergsicelandlakelake michiganlake michigan winterlandscapemeltingmichigan februarymichigan winternaturenorthnorwayoutdooroutdoorspictured rocks national lakeshorepolarpoleseasonsshoreshorelinesnowwaterwhitewinter