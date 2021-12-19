 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Female call center agent, manager having distance webcam chat job interview.

O

By Orest Romanyshyn

  • Stock footage ID: 1084127869
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV267.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.2 MB

Related stock videos

Smiling businessman wear wireless headset making conference video call on laptop. Male professional call center agent, hr manager having distance webcam chat job interview on computer in office.
4k00:17Smiling businessman wear wireless headset making conference video call on laptop. Male professional call center agent, hr manager having distance webcam chat job interview on computer in office.
Call center and helpful customer service. Use desktop pc at computer table and phone line at modern co-working. Diverse group of workers talks on sale hotline. Busy seller at agency office close-up
4k00:07Call center and helpful customer service. Use desktop pc at computer table and phone line at modern co-working. Diverse group of workers talks on sale hotline. Busy seller at agency office close-up
Confident female office worker wears headset conference video calling looking at laptop computer. Young businesswoman customer service manager speaking to webcam communicating in distance remote chat.
4k00:19Confident female office worker wears headset conference video calling looking at laptop computer. Young businesswoman customer service manager speaking to webcam communicating in distance remote chat.
Focused business man interpreter teacher wearing headset looking at laptop screen making notes, male online tutor teaching student learning in internet video calling on computer writing down
hd00:19Focused business man interpreter teacher wearing headset looking at laptop screen making notes, male online tutor teaching student learning in internet video calling on computer writing down
Male executive wears headset video calling on laptop. Businessman webinar speaker streaming live web training. Call center agent, service support manager speaking to distance customer in webcam chat.
4k00:07Male executive wears headset video calling on laptop. Businessman webinar speaker streaming live web training. Call center agent, service support manager speaking to distance customer in webcam chat.
Call center and helpful customer service. Use pc computer and answer questions on phone line at modern co-working. Diverse group of people talks on sale hotline. Busy seller at agency office indoors
4k00:10Call center and helpful customer service. Use pc computer and answer questions on phone line at modern co-working. Diverse group of people talks on sale hotline. Busy seller at agency office indoors
Friendly telemarketer operator representative speaking to web camera. Businessman wears headset suit video conference calling. Customer support service assistant on call center phone talk. Webcam view
4k00:11Friendly telemarketer operator representative speaking to web camera. Businessman wears headset suit video conference calling. Customer support service assistant on call center phone talk. Webcam view
Beautiful busy woman entrepreneur in apron sitting in own floral store and talking on smartphone with client. Caucasian male florist typing on tablet while boss speaking on cellphone. Flower shop
4k00:08Beautiful busy woman entrepreneur in apron sitting in own floral store and talking on smartphone with client. Caucasian male florist typing on tablet while boss speaking on cellphone. Flower shop

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Remote Teamwork In Office at Night: Project Manager Talks with Creative Solutions Specialist Via Video Conference Call. International Startup Company Specialists Doing Online Meeting to Brainstorm
4k00:14Remote Teamwork In Office at Night: Project Manager Talks with Creative Solutions Specialist Via Video Conference Call. International Startup Company Specialists Doing Online Meeting to Brainstorm
Remote Teamwork In Office at Night: Project Manager Talks with Creative Solutions Specialist Via Video Conference Call. International Startup Company Specialists Doing Online Meeting to Brainstorm
4k00:18Remote Teamwork In Office at Night: Project Manager Talks with Creative Solutions Specialist Via Video Conference Call. International Startup Company Specialists Doing Online Meeting to Brainstorm
Smiling young caucasian man blogger influencer at home speaking at computer camera. Video conference call or video-chat at home. Webcam view virtual video call. 
4k00:14Smiling young caucasian man blogger influencer at home speaking at computer camera. Video conference call or video-chat at home. Webcam view virtual video call. 
Same model in other videos
Attractive beautiful woman brunette listening to music with smartphone at home.
4k00:18Attractive beautiful woman brunette listening to music with smartphone at home.
Woman making Online Shopping using smart phone E-banking app service.
4k00:09Woman making Online Shopping using smart phone E-banking app service.
Woman making Online Shopping using smart phone. Smiling young customer holding credit card and mobile phone sitting on couch at home. Female shopper purchase in online store. E-banking app service.
4k00:09Woman making Online Shopping using smart phone. Smiling young customer holding credit card and mobile phone sitting on couch at home. Female shopper purchase in online store. E-banking app service.
Attractive beautiful woman brunette listening to music with smartphone while dancing in the living room at home. Girl having fun at home enjoys a new application for listening to music indoor.
4k00:18Attractive beautiful woman brunette listening to music with smartphone while dancing in the living room at home. Girl having fun at home enjoys a new application for listening to music indoor.
Hey you Amazed sweet girl pointing finger at camera and looking with surprised wondered expression sitting on sofa, choosing something unbelievable indicating shocking event. Home interior background.
4k00:08Hey you Amazed sweet girl pointing finger at camera and looking with surprised wondered expression sitting on sofa, choosing something unbelievable indicating shocking event. Home interior background.
Happy girlfriends talk laugh looking at smartphone using funny apps sit on couch, smiling girls relaxing at home doing selfie having fun in social media on cellphone online watching video on phone.
4k00:17Happy girlfriends talk laugh looking at smartphone using funny apps sit on couch, smiling girls relaxing at home doing selfie having fun in social media on cellphone online watching video on phone.
Portrait of ill woman sitting on sofa at home. Young woman coughing on the couch. Close up of sick girl cough cold. Female person face with flu symptoms. Closeup of brunette woman squeezing.
4k00:16Portrait of ill woman sitting on sofa at home. Young woman coughing on the couch. Close up of sick girl cough cold. Female person face with flu symptoms. Closeup of brunette woman squeezing.
Two girlfriends are sitting on the couch and talking, two girls are gossiping and discussing. Brunette and blonde are sitting at home having friendly conversation. Neighbors, hotel, house, sisters.
4k00:12Two girlfriends are sitting on the couch and talking, two girls are gossiping and discussing. Brunette and blonde are sitting at home having friendly conversation. Neighbors, hotel, house, sisters.

Related video keywords