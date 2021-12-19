 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial drone footage of the famous Zermatt ski resort with the iconic Matterhorn peak and the gornergrat cogwheel train in the alps in winter in Switzerland. Shot with a motion

A

By AsiaTravel

  • Stock footage ID: 1084127788
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4257.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV49.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.8 MB

Related stock videos

Zermatt, Switzerland - December 16 2021: Aerial drone footage of the iconic cogwheel Gornergrat railway in the Zermatt ski resort in the Alps in Valais, Switzerland on a sunny winter day
4k00:22Zermatt, Switzerland - December 16 2021: Aerial drone footage of the iconic cogwheel Gornergrat railway in the Zermatt ski resort in the Alps in Valais, Switzerland on a sunny winter day
Zermatt, Switzerland - December 16 2021: Aerial drone footage of an iconic cogwheel Gornergrat train reaching the summit station at 300m in Zermatt in the Alps in Valais, on a sunny winter day
4k00:27Zermatt, Switzerland - December 16 2021: Aerial drone footage of an iconic cogwheel Gornergrat train reaching the summit station at 300m in Zermatt in the Alps in Valais, on a sunny winter day
Zermatt, Switzerland - December 16 2021: Aerial drone footage of the iconic cogwheel Gornergrat railway in the Zermatt ski resort in the Alps in Valais, Switzerland on a sunny winter day
4k00:40Zermatt, Switzerland - December 16 2021: Aerial drone footage of the iconic cogwheel Gornergrat railway in the Zermatt ski resort in the Alps in Valais, Switzerland on a sunny winter day

Related video keywords