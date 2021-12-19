 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Spiritual composition. The Hand of Maker. Human palm and galaxy in eternal space

B

By Bruce Rolff

  • Stock footage ID: 1084127563
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV108.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15 MB

Related stock videos

girl stretches out her hand in the sun. faith in god dream a religion concept. hand in the sun close-up silhouette sunlight dream of happiness
4k00:26girl stretches out her hand in the sun. faith in god dream a religion concept. hand in the sun close-up silhouette sunlight dream of happiness
Priest reading the Bible in church
hd00:17Priest reading the Bible in church
Hand of young boy reading the Jewish Torah at Bar Mitzvah Bar Mitzvah Torah
hd00:21Hand of young boy reading the Jewish Torah at Bar Mitzvah Bar Mitzvah Torah
Close up shot Religious Muslim man praying in the mosque
4k00:40Close up shot Religious Muslim man praying in the mosque
People raise their hands to worship God./Film old film.
hd00:13People raise their hands to worship God./Film old film.
The baptism of a child in the church
hd00:11The baptism of a child in the church
hands of a crowd of people at a Christian meeting during the glorification praise of God against the background of the cross 3d render
4k00:11hands of a crowd of people at a Christian meeting during the glorification praise of God against the background of the cross 3d render
jewish prayer on holy Cemetery. baal shem tov in matisyahu. 'The Holy rabbi israel baal shem tov'
hd00:13jewish prayer on holy Cemetery. baal shem tov in matisyahu. 'The Holy rabbi israel baal shem tov'

Related video keywords