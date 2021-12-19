0
Stock video
Ancient temple of fire and its mysterious priests animation
B
By Bruce Rolff
- Stock footage ID: 1084127530
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|104.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Wat Phra That Doi Suthep And Many Sky Fire Lantern Background Famous Temple of Chiang Mai, Thailand
hd00:10Bali, Indonesia Fabruary 3, 2018: Balinese Kecak Dance, known as the Ramayana Monkey Chant and Fire Dance at temple in Ubud Village on Bali, Indonesia. Old an walks with his bare feet on the coals
4k00:18Immortal and beasts on the eaves of the building in Shanghai Jingan temple, Imperial yellow roof decorations, Wind bells under eaves sway with the wind, 4K video, slow motion.
4k00:23Wat Phra That Doi Suthep And Sky Fire Lantern On Full Moon Background Famous Temple of Chiang Mai, Thailand
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:23Close up of lights and lanterns Burning Buddhist Temple Religious Mysterious Beautiful in Hong kong China Asia. Slow motion, shot on red camera. Note: No Visible faces / people
4k00:15Close up of religious decorations in Buddhist Temple Religious Mysterious Beautiful in Hong kong China Asia. Slow motion, shot on red camera. Note: No Visible faces / people
4k00:14Close up of religious decorations in Buddhist Temple Religious Mysterious Beautiful in Hong kong China Asia. Slow motion, shot on red camera. Note: No Visible faces / people
Related video keywords
ancientarchitecturebeautifulbuildingcapecivilizationcloudsdarkfantasticfantasyfireglowgodholyhoodlightmajesticmanmonasterymonkmonumentmotionmysteriousmysterymythmythicalmythologynatureoldpaganpeacefulpersonprayerpriestreflectionreligionritualroberuinsacredscenicshrineskyspiritualitystructuresymboltempleworship