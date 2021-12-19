0
Stock video
The city's modern train travels in the city across the bridge. Aerial view
v
- Stock footage ID: 1084127422
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|53.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:134K.Time lapse automatic train fast speed at Tokyo city of Japan asia is a famous place in Japan Asia Odaiba line
hd00:19View of subway tunnel as seen from reverse of moving backward train. Fast underground train riding in tunnel of modern city. Long footage of underground train in Barcelona following its route
4k00:46Point of view time-lapse through Tokyo via the automated guideway transit system (AGT) called the Yurikamome. Full ride at night. Shot in 5.7K and down-scaled to 4K for extra sharp resolution.
4k00:14Mumbai,India: November 06, 2018: Time lapse footage of skyscrapers in Mumbai on Diwali showing skyline of Mumbai.
Related video keywords
acrossaerialarcharchitecturebackgroundbeautifulbridgebuildingcitycityscapecommuterdaydestinationdriveelectricelectric locomotiveelectric trainelectricityexteriorfastinfrastructureiron bridgejourneylinelocomotivemodernmotionmovingoutdooroutdoorspublicrailrailroadrailwayriverspeedsteelstructuretechnologytourismtraffictraintransporttransportationtraveltripurbanview