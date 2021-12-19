0
Stock video
Several tower cranes under construction against the backdrop of the modern city of Moscow
v
- Stock footage ID: 1084127389
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|262.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|25.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:144k timelapse of Aerial view of working Construction site Large construction site including several cranes working on a building area zoom view
4k00:09aerial view of several skyscrapers under construction with scaffolding and cranes. Dubai, UAE
4k00:134k timelapse of Aerial view of working Construction site Large construction site including several cranes working on a building area zoom view
hd00:06Panoramic aerial view, flying over the sprawling city of London, England. Several brightly coloured buildings can be seen in the centre of the shot.
Related video keywords
activityapartmentarchitectureassemblybackgroundboombuildbuildingbuilding erectionbuildingsbuiltbusinesscityconstructioncranecreationdevelopmentdistrictengineeringequipmentestablishmentexteriorhighhoisthomehousehousingindustrialindustryinfrastructuremachinerymodernmovenewperspectiveprojectresidentialseveralskyskyscraperstructuretalltechnologyurbanurbanizationwinchwork