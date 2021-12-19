0
Stock video
Brunette girl in the studio. The model takes a selfie.Professional shooting in the studio. Sexy body underwear
A
By Alexey87
- Stock footage ID: 1084127344
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|578.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|7.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|1.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08sexy disco woman painted in silver body paint with an amazing diamond crystal record vinyl as a head. this version has been passed through an analogue video effects unit to add glitch and distortion.
hd00:21cool muscular man in dances with his top off in a club. this version has been distorted with video glitches and effects
hd00:26two beautiful sexy disco women in a bar lounge with headphones. Useful for fashion, beauty, music and events. This version has intentional analogue video distortion to give a unique effect
4k00:08Young woman at home during quarantine. Close up girl's face looking on screen with its reflecting. Watching video or movie late at night.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:09girl in a red bodysuit. A photo shoot for a magazine. A brunette with red lips. Attractive model in the studio black background
4k00:17brunette girl is talking on the phone in the studio. The model takes a selfie. Professional shooting in the studio
4k00:11brunette model woman poses in the studio. A girl in a white bodysuit with a beautiful body. Fitness workout
4k00:15Beautiful brunette model in the studio on a chair. Professional model in shorts and a white bodysuit. Positive vibe
4k00:12brunette model woman in the studio poses with a phone Selfie Positive vibe mood Girl in a white bodysuit with a beautiful body. Fitness workout
Related video keywords
athleteattractiveattractive brunettebeautifulbeautiful girlbikinibikini modelblondebodybody womanbreastbrunette girlbrunette womancommercialconversationcute girleroticfashionfashionablefemale athletefit girlfitnessfitness modelglamourgorgeouslatinoluxurymedium shotmodelmodels fashionnudephoneportraitposepositive vibeprettyprofessionalprofessional lightingselfiesexysexy legssexy womanslim figureslow motionsportswomansporty bodytraininguniformwomanworkout