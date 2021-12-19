0
Stock video
sexy vacation close-up - slow motion video
A
By Alexey87
- Stock footage ID: 1084127284
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|15.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Portrait of beautiful young tired and sweaty woman boxer turning face to camera with serious look at dark ring. Close up of pretty girl sportswoman looking at cam after physical training.
4k00:15Close-up of slender female legs against the blue water by the pool on a hot summer day, under the sun. The girl dangles her legs in the water of the pool, resting, sunbathing. Slow motion, 4K
4k00:10Close up head shot portrait 30s beautiful woman wear bathrobe smile look at camera. Gorgeous female with flawless face skin natural day make up and toothy white smile. Beauty care treatment ad concept
4k00:09Close up front view, unrecognizable brunette girl with big smile and white healthy teeth bites cacao chocolate macaron cookie, isolated on sky blue background
4k00:08Close up head shot portrait young smiling handsome european appearance man standing in bathroom. Healthy bearded man with healthy white toothy smile looking at camera, feeling energetic in morning.
hd00:06Close up of smiling girl looking at camera in studio. Curly hair fashion model face smiling. Portrait of joyful girl open eyes. Lovely coquettish brunette woman, winking playfully, flirting.
4k00:13Mirror reflection happy handsome man styling hair with comb, satisfied with stylish haircut. Head shot close up smiling energetic guy getting ready for dating or workday in morning, daily routine.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:41Close up of woman applying sunscreen to shoulder on tropical beach wearing one piece white bathing suite and white hat RED DRAGON
4k00:12Close up portrait of beautiful young woman running hand through hair blowing in wind on tropical beach slow motion
4k00:29Unhappy couple making up and kissing on beach at sunset sad woman being comforted by strong handsome man
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Sexy woman in lingerie in bed. Close up of sexual woman ass. Sexy ass striptease. Nude girl posing in bedroom. Sensual woman posing on bed. Hot girl. Seduction concept
Related video keywords
attractivebeautifulbeautyblack dress modelbrown-haired womanbrunettebrunette beautybrunette womancelebratecharmedclose-upclothesdressecstaticerotic figurefashionfashion designfashion womanfashionablefemalegirlgirl with glassesgorgeouslooks at the framelovelyluxuriousmodelnakedportraitposingpovprettyprofessional modelred underwearseductionseductivesensualitysexystockingsstudiostylishstylistunderwearvoguewearing