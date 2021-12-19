0
Stock video
Veterinarian doctor with small gray Scottish kitten in his arms in medical animal clinic close up
N
- Stock footage ID: 1084127266
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|781.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17help of veterinarian online, young caring woman with her beloved cat communicates with veterinarian using modern technology webcam on laptop
4k00:53consultation of a veterinarian, caring girl loving her pet cat at veterinarians reception online using webcam on computer sitting on bed in room
4k00:38help of veterinarian online, loving caring female with her beloved cat communicates with veterinarian using modern technology webcam on laptop sitting on bed in room
Related video keywords
accidentanimalanimal hospitalassistancebabycarecatcheckcheckupcliniccutediagnosticdoctordomesticdomestic catemergencyexaminationexpertiseglovehandhappyhealthhealthcare and medicineholdinghospitalillkittenlabmedicmedicalmedical exammedicinenursepatientpersonpetprofessionalprotectionsickspecialistsurgeontreatmentuniformvaccinationvetveterinarianveterinarywhitewoman