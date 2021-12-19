 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

handsome drag queen plays electric guitar on the stage of the club.

K

By Kopytin Georgy

  • Stock footage ID: 1084127041
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV73.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.7 MB

Related stock videos

NIS, SERBIA, JUNE 2016: Concert performance of Queen tribute band on a festival in Nis, Serbia, held on 4th June 2016. Freddie Mercury impersonator.
hd00:30NIS, SERBIA, JUNE 2016: Concert performance of Queen tribute band on a festival in Nis, Serbia, held on 4th June 2016. Freddie Mercury impersonator.
handsome drag queen plays electric guitar on the stage of the club.
4k00:12handsome drag queen plays electric guitar on the stage of the club.
handsome drag queen plays electric guitar on the stage of the club.
4k00:13handsome drag queen plays electric guitar on the stage of the club.
handsome drag queen plays electric guitar on the stage of the club.
4k00:11handsome drag queen plays electric guitar on the stage of the club.
handsome drag queen plays electric guitar on the stage of the club.
4k00:06handsome drag queen plays electric guitar on the stage of the club.
NIS, SERBIA, JUNE 2016: Concert performance of Queen tribute band on a festival in Nis, Serbia, held on 4th June 2016. Freddie Mercury impersonator.
hd00:40NIS, SERBIA, JUNE 2016: Concert performance of Queen tribute band on a festival in Nis, Serbia, held on 4th June 2016. Freddie Mercury impersonator.
NIS, SERBIA, JUNE 2016: Concert performance of Queen tribute band on a festival in Nis, Serbia, held on 4th June 2016. Freddie Mercury impersonator.
hd00:49NIS, SERBIA, JUNE 2016: Concert performance of Queen tribute band on a festival in Nis, Serbia, held on 4th June 2016. Freddie Mercury impersonator.
NIS, SERBIA, JUNE 2016: Concert performance of Queen tribute band on a festival in Nis, Serbia, held on 4th June 2016. Freddie Mercury impersonator.
hd00:30NIS, SERBIA, JUNE 2016: Concert performance of Queen tribute band on a festival in Nis, Serbia, held on 4th June 2016. Freddie Mercury impersonator.
Same model in other videos
travesty actor plays electric guitar on stage and handsome man sings into microphone.
4k00:33travesty actor plays electric guitar on stage and handsome man sings into microphone.
handsome parody actor on a red background with light filters manipulates a red whip.
4k00:08handsome parody actor on a red background with light filters manipulates a red whip.
travesty actor plays electric guitar on stage and handsome man sings into microphone.
4k00:35travesty actor plays electric guitar on stage and handsome man sings into microphone.
handsome parody actor on a red background with light filters manipulates a red whip.
4k00:13handsome parody actor on a red background with light filters manipulates a red whip.
close-up of lips. male travesty artist singing into microphone on stage in safita light.
4k00:23close-up of lips. male travesty artist singing into microphone on stage in safita light.
portrait, travesty man in the image of a blonde with red lips dancing on a white background.
4k00:22portrait, travesty man in the image of a blonde with red lips dancing on a white background.
closeup red lips of travesty actor. catchy makeup.
4k00:12closeup red lips of travesty actor. catchy makeup.
close-up face of parody actor blonde with red lips, blue eyes and catchy makeup.
4k00:11close-up face of parody actor blonde with red lips, blue eyes and catchy makeup.

Related video keywords