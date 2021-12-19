0
Stock video
drone shot of colourful beautiful Portuguese village of Ponta do Sol on Madeira island, flying towards a coastal town on Atlantic Ocean. High quality 4k footage
K
- Stock footage ID: 1084126984
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|222.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|87.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18 Aerial vertical view of a separate, steep cliff in the ocean, surrounded by waves. Slow Motion, 4K drone footage. Descent to the top of the cliff. Madeira atlantic coast. Portugal
4k00:07Overhead aerial hyperlapse of people on large public square surrounded by residential houses in Lisbon, Portugal, Beautiful Drone Motion Time Lapse of City Center
4k00:59Aerial view of island Baleal naer Peniche on the shore of the ocean in west coast of Portugal. Baleal Portugal with incredible beach and surfers. Aerial footage of Baleal, Portugal. 4k quality
4k00:40Aerial view of island Baleal naer Peniche on the shore of the ocean in west coast of Portugal. Baleal Portugal with incredible beach and surfers. Aerial footage of Baleal, Portugal. 4k quality
4k00:05Aerial view of the beautiful Pena Palace (Palacio da Pena) in Sintra, Portugal; Concept for travel in Portugal
Related video keywords
aerialatlanticatlantic oceanbeachbeautifulcliffcoastcoastalcoastlinecolorfulcolourfulcrashingdroneeuropeflightflyingflyoverhillsislandlandmarklandscapemadeiramadeira islandmediterraneanmountainoceanpontaponta do solportugalportugueserockscenicseaseascapeseasideshoresolsplashingsurftidetourismtowntravelturquoisevacationviewvillagewaterwave