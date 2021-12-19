0
Stock video
A mother musky duck with her fledglings near the brick foundation of the house.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084126951
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|94.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18.6 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
agricultureanimalanimals in the wildbeakbeauty in naturebrickclose-upcutedaydogdomestic animalsduckfamilyfarmfeatherfledglingsfocus on foregroundfoodfoundationgoosegrassgrazinggreen colorgroup of animalsherhouselawnlivestockmallard duckmammalmeadowmeatmothermuskynaturenearno peopleoutdoorspetspondpoultryrural sceneselective focussmallsmall group of animalssummerwaterwater birdyoung animal