0
Stock video
Automatic watering system with sprinkling water in a garden on a sunny summer day.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084126927
Video clip length: 00:32FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|204.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|29.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:11Plastic automatic water sprinkler with strong spray watering grass lawn flowers in garden meadow.
4k00:13Lawn irrigation system, lawn sprinkler for watering grass in operation, sprays water in a circle to the left and right.
4k00:19Lawn irrigation system, lawn sprinkler for watering grass in operation, sprays water in a circle to the left and right.
hd00:15Closeup view video of irrigation automatic system working in green sunny summer park outdoors.
Related video keywords
agriculturealternative energyautomaticblueclose-updaydropelectricityenvironmentenvironmental conservationequipmentfarmfoodfreshnessfuel and power generationgardengrassgreen colorgrowthheatindustryirrigation equipmentlandscapelawnleafliquidmeadowmodernnatureno peopleoutdoorsplantpower supplyrural scenesprayingsprinklingsummersunsunlightsunnysystemtechnologytemperaturetreewaterwateringwet