0
Stock video
Environmental disaster. Industrial chemical waste is polluting the sea coast. Rocks in the dirty foam.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084126921
Video clip length: 00:56FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|94.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|25.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Underwater Slow Motion Shot Of A Clear Plastic Bottle Floating On The Surface Polluting The Turquoise Clear Ocean.
hd00:29BANGKOK, THAILAND - JANUARY 21, 2015 : View of water pollution in Klong Prem river parallel with Rama 5 road in Bangkok, Thailand.
4k00:11Contaminated water from canalization channels pollutes nature. Environ. Plastic, dead. Water Pollution With Congestion In The Riverbed. Urban Garbage Global Problem. Environmental.
Related video keywords
adventureanimalanimals in the wildbackgroundsbeauty in naturebluechemicalcliffclose-upcoastcoastlinedaydirtdirtydisasterenvironmentenvironmentalfoamforestfreshnessgreen coloriceindustriallandscapeleafmacromaterialmountainnatureobjectoutdoorspatternpebblepollutingrockrockssandseaseasonsmallsnowstonestone materialsummertravelwastewaterwavewetyellow