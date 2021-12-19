0
Stock video
Orthodox priest in a black contraction of an idiot for green grass near the Christian monastery.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084126915
Video clip length: 00:31FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|41.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5 MB
Related video keywords
adultadults onlybackgroundsblurred motionbusinessbusiness personbusinessmancaucasian ethnicitychristiancity lifeconceptscontractioncopy spacedefocuseddiminishing perspectiveexercisingfocus on foregroundfootpathgrassgreengreen colorlifestyleslonelinessmalesmenmid adultmid adult menmonasterymotionnaturenearon the moveone personorthodoxoutdoorsphysical activitypriestrear viewrunningselective focusspeedsportsuccesstwo peopleunrecognizable personwalkingwell-dressedwomen