0
Stock video
Ruddy Shelduck Duck Resting On The Sand By The Lake Shore On A Sunny Windy Summer Day. Watching The Orange Duck At The Lake.
k
By k49red
- Stock footage ID: 1084126606
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.8 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|59.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Mallard duck with young ducklings swimming and feeding in slow motion. Sunset view. Beautiful nature scene of motherhood at golden hours.
hd00:14The ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea), known in India as the Brahminy duck, is a member of the family Anatidae.
hd00:14Ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea). Duck wagging wings after bathing, slow motion (slowed down eight times)
hd00:13Ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea). Duck wagging wings after bathing, slow motion (slowed down eight times)
hd00:10Ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea). Duck suddenly runs over the water, slow motion (slowed down eight times)