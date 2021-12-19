 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Ruddy Shelduck Ducks On The Pond Are Resting And Looking For Food

k

By k49red

  • Stock footage ID: 1084126600
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV523.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV93.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV18.4 MB

Related stock videos

Mallard duck with young ducklings swimming and feeding in slow motion. Sunset view. Beautiful nature scene of motherhood at golden hours.
hd00:16Mallard duck with young ducklings swimming and feeding in slow motion. Sunset view. Beautiful nature scene of motherhood at golden hours.
Wild ducks. Many mallards walk on ice of partly frozen pond, jump into water and swim
hd00:52Wild ducks. Many mallards walk on ice of partly frozen pond, jump into water and swim
Ruddy shelduck near the pond
hd00:16Ruddy shelduck near the pond
Ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea). Duck take off from pond water, slow motion (slowed down eight times)
hd00:13Ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea). Duck take off from pond water, slow motion (slowed down eight times)
Ruddy Shelduck Couple Belch Like Sounds Courtship Display On Water
hd00:13Ruddy Shelduck Couple Belch Like Sounds Courtship Display On Water
The duck Ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea) stands on the shallows and cleans feathers
4k00:21The duck Ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea) stands on the shallows and cleans feathers
Ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea). Duck wagging wings after bathing, slow motion (slowed down eight times)
hd00:14Ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea). Duck wagging wings after bathing, slow motion (slowed down eight times)
Ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea). Duck wagging wings after bathing, slow motion (slowed down eight times)
hd00:13Ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea). Duck wagging wings after bathing, slow motion (slowed down eight times)

Related video keywords