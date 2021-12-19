 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Ruddy Shellac Swims In The Lake And Looks For Food On A Sunny Spring Day

k

By k49red

  • Stock footage ID: 1084126597
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV238.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV50.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.1 MB

Related stock videos

Wild ducks. Many mallards walk on ice of partly frozen pond, jump into water and swim
hd00:52Wild ducks. Many mallards walk on ice of partly frozen pond, jump into water and swim
Ruddy Duck (Oxyura jamaicensis) is small duck or teal swimming on water.
hd00:14Ruddy Duck (Oxyura jamaicensis) is small duck or teal swimming on water.
Flock of duck swimming in a pond. Local agriculture landscape.
hd00:27Flock of duck swimming in a pond. Local agriculture landscape.
HD Video of one female ruddy duck swimming and diving for food. These birds dive and swim underwater. They mainly eat seeds and roots of aquatic plants, aquatic insects and crustaceans.
hd00:08HD Video of one female ruddy duck swimming and diving for food. These birds dive and swim underwater. They mainly eat seeds and roots of aquatic plants, aquatic insects and crustaceans.
One ruddy shelduck swims in a pond, lake or river with clear blue water
hd00:11One ruddy shelduck swims in a pond, lake or river with clear blue water
Ruddy Shelduck Couple Belch Like Sounds Courtship Display On Water
hd00:13Ruddy Shelduck Couple Belch Like Sounds Courtship Display On Water
Ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea). Duck wagging wings after bathing, slow motion (slowed down eight times)
hd00:14Ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea). Duck wagging wings after bathing, slow motion (slowed down eight times)
The duck Ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea) stands on the shallows and cleans feathers
4k00:21The duck Ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea) stands on the shallows and cleans feathers

Related video keywords