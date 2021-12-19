0
Stock video
Cedar cones on the tops of a Korean pine. View from above. The camera flies around the top of a pine with cones. Far Eastern taiga.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084126522
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|90.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20A view of Yosemite Valley is a glacial valley in Yosemite National Park in the western Sierra Nevada mountains of Northern California. The valley is surrounded by Half Dome and El Capitan.
4k00:25View of beautiful cedar against blue sky in botanical garden. The branches at the top of a cedar tree. Madrid. Spain. 4K
hd00:06Cones on larch branches in the rays of the setting sun. Details. Branches sway in the wind.Soft warm light from the sun
hd00:15Time-lapse of opening pine cone 17x1 in PNG+ format with ALPHA transparency channel isolated on black background
hd00:15Time-lapse of opening pine cone 5x1b in PNG+ format with ALPHA transparency channel isolated on black background
hd00:30Time-lapse of opening pine cone 17x3 in RGB + ALPHA matte format isolated on black background
Related video keywords
arborvitaebackgroundbranchbrowncedarcelebrationchristmascloseupconeconesconiferdecemberdecoratedetaildryenvironmentevergreenflorafootageforestfreshgreengroupillustrationimagejuniperleafmacronaturalnaturenutorganicornamentalparkpilepinepine fruitpineconeplantseasonseedsetstillstudiotaigatartraditionaltreewood