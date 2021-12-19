0
Stock video
Happy friendly mature married couple on pension spend free time cuddling on sofa use laptop browse web. Happy smiling older husband wife confident modern tech users surf ecommerce sites on pc online
f
By fizkes
- Stock footage ID: 1084126414
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.8 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|38.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|7.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:18Happy old middle aged couple using laptop talking together doing online shopping, senior mature retired family reading discussing internet computer news, choosing travel offer on website at home
hd00:22Happy old mature retired couple holding smartphone looking at cellphone screen laugh watching funny photos sit on sofa, cheerful senior family having fun enjoy read online news in smartphone at home
hd00:07Happy senior middle aged couple laughing talking embracing using laptop together looking at computer screen, smiling older mature family enjoying watching funny video or making online call at home
hd00:25Happy senior old couple laughing talking making distance video call looking at laptop webcam sitting on sofa, cheerful mature aged family enjoy online chat internet conversation on at home
4k00:25Close up of happy mature senior couple is making a selfie or video call with a tablet in living room at home.
4k00:06Happy middle aged family spouses having fun, making selfie photos together on smartphone at home. Laughing bonding mature older married couple using funny mobile applications or recording video.
hd00:19Elderly pretty lively couple sitting on couch records video message, overjoyed grey haired grandparents wave hands talking looks at camera chatting using webcam with grandchildren or grown up children
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Elderly 60s woman art school teacher gives professional advice to African student, holds paintbrush, palette painting on easel participate in beginners drawing class. Higher education, hobby concept
4k00:15Young inspired Indian student woman attend in painting class, stand in front of easel holds paintbrush and palette makes strokes, absorbed in creative process. Artistic education, arts studio concept
4k00:19Peaceful mature couple relax on soft couch at home cuddle look at distance recall pleasant life moments in memory. Affectionate older husband sit on sofa hug serene wife from back dream of good future
4k00:27Focused retired spouses practice in making online payment via bank app on smartphone satisfied with good result. Bonding husband wife on pension use cellphone credit card to book buy tickets from home
4k00:22Confused mature retired woman use calculator count bills taxes sum before make online payment feel anxious getting too high rates. Distressed older lady working with documents having financial problem
4k00:27Happy smiling old age female granny in glasses sit at home kitchen table look at camera record funny short video mail for little grandchild. Joyful mature lady make video call. Screen view portrait
4k00:27Joyful senior female older age parent follow social distance rules communicate with family adult child by video call wave hand talk looking at laptop webcam. Smiling aged woman chat with friend online