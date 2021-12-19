 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Smiling young single mom sit in rattan chair at light comfy children room lift up baby girl in air kiss kid having fun. Loving mum play hug raise up in arms sweet little daughter infant child at home

f

By fizkes

  • Stock footage ID: 1084126399
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV15 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV3 MB

Related stock videos

Happy family loving young mum playing piggybacking cute little funny kid daughter sit on couch at home, cheerful mother carrying small child girl on back bonding pretending flying having fun together
4k00:06Happy family loving young mum playing piggybacking cute little funny kid daughter sit on couch at home, cheerful mother carrying small child girl on back bonding pretending flying having fun together
Dancing girl rooftop party slow motion group of multiracial friends hanging out young asian woman dancing enjoying roof top event at sunset drinking alcohol having fun on weekend celebration
4k00:18Dancing girl rooftop party slow motion group of multiracial friends hanging out young asian woman dancing enjoying roof top event at sunset drinking alcohol having fun on weekend celebration
happy young woman dancing at home having fun celebrating with funny dance moves enjoying freedom on weekend morning 4k footage
4k00:05happy young woman dancing at home having fun celebrating with funny dance moves enjoying freedom on weekend morning 4k footage
happy group of friends dancing together enjoying rooftop party music at night having fun drinking alcohol celebrating weekend reunion gathering
4k00:16happy group of friends dancing together enjoying rooftop party music at night having fun drinking alcohol celebrating weekend reunion gathering
Happy Young Woman Leans Out Passenger Side Car Window, She Looks In Wonder And Awe At All The Beautiful Sights Of The City (Slow Motion)
hd00:12Happy Young Woman Leans Out Passenger Side Car Window, She Looks In Wonder And Awe At All The Beautiful Sights Of The City (Slow Motion)
Happy smiling healthy young looking senior man portrait. Closeup, slow motion 4K UHD.
4k00:11Happy smiling healthy young looking senior man portrait. Closeup, slow motion 4K UHD.
young man opening curtains looking out window enjoying fresh new day feeling rested drinking coffee at home
4k00:18young man opening curtains looking out window enjoying fresh new day feeling rested drinking coffee at home
Cheerful People Jumping at Sunset
hd00:11Cheerful People Jumping at Sunset

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Fans cheering for sports team on the bleachers of a professional stadium
4k00:19Fans cheering for sports team on the bleachers of a professional stadium
Happy young woman dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
4k00:08Happy young woman dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
Happy young man dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
4k00:12Happy young man dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
Smiling Portrait of Beautiful Indian woman in the city
4k00:09Smiling Portrait of Beautiful Indian woman in the city
Same model in other videos
Serene millennial latin mother sit in wicker chair feed little toddler girl with breast take care of baby health. Happy young mom hold infant daughter in arms enjoy peaceful moment of breastfeeding
4k00:19Serene millennial latin mother sit in wicker chair feed little toddler girl with breast take care of baby health. Happy young mom hold infant daughter in arms enjoy peaceful moment of breastfeeding
Little snappy dresser. Caring young latina mother dress babe daughter toddler in fashionable infant clothing on comfy swaddling table at nursery room. Smiling nanny put cute baby pants on small girl
4k00:22Little snappy dresser. Caring young latina mother dress babe daughter toddler in fashionable infant clothing on comfy swaddling table at nursery room. Smiling nanny put cute baby pants on small girl
Healthy little baby daughter enjoy safety comfort lying on caring mother shoulder look aside with curiosity take finger to mouth. Devoted loving mom cuddle carry in arms adorable infant girl. Close up
4k00:08Healthy little baby daughter enjoy safety comfort lying on caring mother shoulder look aside with curiosity take finger to mouth. Devoted loving mom cuddle carry in arms adorable infant girl. Close up
Close up of cute baby girl nestle up on breast of beloved mother feel calm safe in caring mom arms. Cropped view happy mama cuddle embrace adorable little infant daughter give love care to sweet child
4k00:07Close up of cute baby girl nestle up on breast of beloved mother feel calm safe in caring mom arms. Cropped view happy mama cuddle embrace adorable little infant daughter give love care to sweet child
Joyful little daughter play with mom clap hands repeat simple moving after mum listen to funny nursery rhymes. Happy caring mother teach baby girl easy game involve infant in brain developing activity
4k00:06Joyful little daughter play with mom clap hands repeat simple moving after mum listen to funny nursery rhymes. Happy caring mother teach baby girl easy game involve infant in brain developing activity
Pure love. Close up of serene tender young latina mom nursing breastfeeding little daughter watch baby suckling milk hold tiny palm. Affectionate hispanic mother lull infant girl feed kid with breast
4k00:07Pure love. Close up of serene tender young latina mom nursing breastfeeding little daughter watch baby suckling milk hold tiny palm. Affectionate hispanic mother lull infant girl feed kid with breast
Loving hispanic mom lie on warm floor at nursery play toys with funny toddler daughter. Cute infant baby girl spend time with caring young latin woman babysitter learn colors using bright wooden cubes
4k00:07Loving hispanic mom lie on warm floor at nursery play toys with funny toddler daughter. Cute infant baby girl spend time with caring young latin woman babysitter learn colors using bright wooden cubes
Video portrait of happy smiling young hispanic mom look at camera hold cute small infant girl hug baby caress tiny bare feet. Positive loving foster mother posing with beloved adopted daughter in arms
4k00:06Video portrait of happy smiling young hispanic mom look at camera hold cute small infant girl hug baby caress tiny bare feet. Positive loving foster mother posing with beloved adopted daughter in arms

Related video keywords