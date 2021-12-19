0
Stock video
Young woman sit in front of laptop feels angry due broken or hanging computer, close up. Indignant annoyed female got unpleasant online news, lost information, document, work, unsaved project concept
f
By fizkes
- Stock footage ID: 1084126309
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|11.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Gaze. Beautiful green eyes of young smiling female looking at camera. Macro view of attractive millennial woman happy face with opened eyes thick eyebrows cute freckles on smooth skin. Cropped closeup
4k00:10Laser eye surgery. Close up macro shot of millennial female eyes looking aside advertizing contact lenses ophthalmology clinic services procedures for good eyesight. Focus on left eye on model face
4k00:11Sad holiday. Doubtful young lady in Xmas hat sit on sofa by fir tree hold cell feel worry uncertain hesitate whether to make call or not. Anxious pensive teen female messaging on phone at New Year eve
4k00:09Crazy dancer. Excited female teenager wearing Santa cap jump on firm comfy soft couch having fun at holiday time. Laughing young woman dance on new sofa listen to New Year songs celebrating Xmas alone
4k00:07New Year sale time. Satisfied young woman use mobile bank app on phone pay online for Christmas presents ordered on ecommerce websites. Happy gen z female spend money from credit card buy gifts at web
4k00:16Excited young married couple newlyweds first time buying house receiving mortgage loan hugging looking at camera holding bunch of keys. Portrait of laughing spouses real estate owners in new apartment
4k00:11Excited young couple in love sit on couch read great news on laptop screen scream raise hands celebrate success. Happy emotional husband wife feel euphoric winning lottery prize getting loan approval
Related video keywords
25s indignantanger furiousbad mistakebroken gadgetcandid technologycomplain glitchcomputer troubleconfused businesswomanconnection errorcrash repaircritical informationdamaged batterydisappointed peopledischarged unsatisfieddisconnected annoydispleased unsaveddissatisfied workemail frustratedemotion conceptfix problemhanging feelinternet angryirritated facelost passwordmad hatemalfunctionmalware bugnegative reactionnervous breakdownnotebook closeupone needonline complaintoperation systemoutraged dataperplexed deniedsitting failslow networkstressed millennialstuck usingstupid personsudden spamtech deviceunexpected newsunhappy youngunsuccessful businessupset laptopweb enragedworried expressionwrong message