0
Stock video
Beautiful middle aged female retiree in eyewear look at camera with sincere candid smile show white even teeth satisfied with good result of beauty skin face care procedures. Headshot video portrait
f
By fizkes
- Stock footage ID: 1084126165
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1,022 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|13.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Elderly 60s woman art school teacher gives professional advice to African student, holds paintbrush, palette painting on easel participate in beginners drawing class. Higher education, hobby concept
4k00:15Young inspired Indian student woman attend in painting class, stand in front of easel holds paintbrush and palette makes strokes, absorbed in creative process. Artistic education, arts studio concept
4k00:19Peaceful mature couple relax on soft couch at home cuddle look at distance recall pleasant life moments in memory. Affectionate older husband sit on sofa hug serene wife from back dream of good future
4k00:27Focused retired spouses practice in making online payment via bank app on smartphone satisfied with good result. Bonding husband wife on pension use cellphone credit card to book buy tickets from home
4k00:23Smiling elderly woman housewife stand by kitchen stove distracted from cooking dinner read culinary recipe details at online cookbook. Happy female retiree watch video tutorial of famous chef on phone
4k00:22Confused mature retired woman use calculator count bills taxes sum before make online payment feel anxious getting too high rates. Distressed older lady working with documents having financial problem
4k00:27Happy smiling old age female granny in glasses sit at home kitchen table look at camera record funny short video mail for little grandchild. Joyful mature lady make video call. Screen view portrait
Related video keywords
50s lady60s careadult orthodonticadvertizing sincereageing skinalone homeanti agedbeauty proceduresbleaching grandmacamera effectcandid middleceramic facecleaning dentureclient satisfiedclinic headconfident lookingcontent implantscustomer emotionsdental toothyelderly enjoyeven hairdoexpression womanfacial treatmentfeeling wellfemale moodfun headshotgood resultgrandmother glasseshappy pensionerhealth wellbeinghealthcare insurancehealthy wearinnovation veneerslaughing teethlife posingmature skincaremedical shotmodel straightoap pearlyold selfolder retiredone havingpatient servicepeople positiveperfect houseperson portraitsenior whitesmiling smilestomatology prothesis