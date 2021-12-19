0
Stock video
Cute infant sleeping deep on mother arms at light nursery room indoor. Happy single mom carrying small baby on hands protect serene sleep taking care of health comfort safety of little child. Close up
f
By fizkes
- Stock footage ID: 1084126162
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.8 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|22.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|4.5 MB
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Serene newborn fell asleep alone on bed. Sweet peaceful baby in white bodysuit lying on bedsheet enjoy daytime nap, 0-6 child sleep in domestic room. Healthcare, paediatric, carefree babyhood concept
4k00:18Joyful mommy nanny having fun with little infant carefully lift baby up holding under arms look in cute face of beloved child say tender words. Young mom play with tiny babe kid at cozy children room
4k00:25Looking for teeth. Close up of plumpy infant kid dressed in babygrow lie on plaid in baby cot bring hand up to mouth look around explore world. Calm healthy little babe suck fingers play alone in crib
4k00:23Active healthy little infant child dressed in white cotton babygrow lying on large bed moving tiny hands. Cute calm small baby relax after waking up feel safe dry satisfied play alone wait for mommy
4k00:26Closeup portrait cute baby child wear sleepsuit of natural fabric lie on side on white bed linen play with hands look at camera. Tiny infant wake up after good sleep feel well healthy suckle fingers
4k00:07Love of mother. Happy affectionate millennial mom cuddle nice little baby daughter or son talk to child kiss head stroke small fingers. Tender mommy spend day with beloved infant pamper comfort kid
4k00:15Happy smiling young mom lie on back on bed hold adorable baby child on breast hug caress little kid support for safety. Funny infant lying on mum chest make effort to raise up head develop new skill
Related video keywords
adopted kidadorable boyarms holdbaby mommyborn infantcalm parentingcaress lullingcaring comfortcarry serenechildren fosterclose protectioncloseup eyescomfortable homeconnection healthycozy feelingcuddle newborncute littledaughter motherday nurserydaytime lovingdeep wellemotions facefamily devotionfemale millennialfunny bondinggirl silentguard mamahappy healthcarehealth spendkeep quietlove togethermaternity caremom sonmotherhood babemum relaxnanny childnap roomparent takingpeople positiveperson restsafe protectsafety sleepsleeping watchsmall lightsmiling womansweet dreamtime tiredtwo closedyoung babysitter