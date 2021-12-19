0
Stock video
Happy senior woman spend good time on retirement sit on couch at light living room hold laptop work online in app. Tranquil old lady make pleasant choice buy goods at web shop order delivery using pc
f
By fizkes
- Stock footage ID: 1084126132
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|637 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|14.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Modern Robotic Technologies. The robot looks at the camera at the person. The robot shows emotions. Raises his hands up, dances or is indignant. Or attacks
4k00:06Smiling 30s young adult man grown handsome son looking at camera hugging old mature 60s mom expressing love and care embracing cuddling on mothers day concept. 2 generations family closeup portrait
4k00:29Positive caucasian confident man looking at camera, holding conversation with business client online. Pleasant smart male job applicant answering on questions at video call interview meeting.
4k00:08Woman resting standing in kitchen lean at dining table hold smartphone choose goods on internet, make food delivery order on-line. Modern wireless tech simplifies life, easy e services usage concept
4k00:13Happy young woman relaxing on cozy couch, using smartphone. Smiling millennial mixed race girl looking at cellphone screen, typing message for friend in social network, shopping online, web surfing.
4k00:10Serene young woman relaxing on comfortable sofa with eyes closed wearing headphones. Pretty lady enjoys listening chill music audio sound meditating feeling no stress at home. Close up side view
Same model in other videos
4k00:08Grey haired mature woman sit on sofa relaxing in living room read great news on laptop feels excited looking cheerful. Success and achievement, older generation and modern wireless tech usage concept
hd00:30Smiling older businesswoman work in office sit at desk make business call, enjoy pleasant conversation on cellphone, provide assistance to client remotely. Modern tech, communication distantly concept
4k00:2560s Caucasian and young Indian teammates working on collaborative project, consider possibilities to increase sales, develop startup ideas writing on post-it sticky notes attached to transparent wall
4k00:25Young Indian woman write down step by step instructions for different tasks, strategizing new projects using sticky notes placed on transparent wall. Subdivide goals, make important reminders concept
hd00:10Serious older radio host woman wearing headphones talks into mike records content for internet audience, take part in live stream for social media. On-air broadcast, business webinar activity concept
4k00:07Close up head shot smiling beautiful grey long haired older woman sit on sofa in living room pose look at camera. Happy client of dental services, anti-ageing treatment, skincare procedure ad concept
4k00:11Serene elderly woman put hands behind head, relax on sofa at modern home. Carefree retiree breath fresh air, enjoy stress free retired life in cozy living room. Climate control inside, comfort concept
Related video keywords
50s furniture60s designalone personapp purchasebrowsing internetbuying goodscoffee cupcomfort chatcomfortable retireecomputer middleconfident matureconsumer spendcontact calmcozy couchday onedigital virtualdreaming womanelderly grandmotherelectronic mediaenjoy drinkfemale freelancefree thoughtsgood userhappy pensionerhome leisurehot olderhouse orderinterior sofakeyboard searchinglady roomlaptop wifilearning retiredmodern restnetwork technostalgia shoppingoap typeold surfingpensive adultpeople sitpleasantpositive lightrelax tearetirement livingsenior thinkingsocial webtechnology timetranquil writewellbeing agedwork using