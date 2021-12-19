 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

In the coffee shop, there are two cardboard coffee cups on the table. In the background is the man drinking coffee. There is blank space to write on the image.

A

By Alaka Film

  • Stock footage ID: 1084126015
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MP4194.6 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV12.6 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2.5 MB

Related stock videos

Taipei, Taiwan-13 August, 2017: 4K Trash spilling out of overfilled trash can on city street Taipei. Asian woman walking and throws garbage in dustbin on road. Bottles, cans and other trash litter-Dan
4k00:19Taipei, Taiwan-13 August, 2017: 4K Trash spilling out of overfilled trash can on city street Taipei. Asian woman walking and throws garbage in dustbin on road. Bottles, cans and other trash litter-Dan
Woman hand gives two take away paper cup to man tattooed hand
hd00:08Woman hand gives two take away paper cup to man tattooed hand
Hot paper cup with background of women talking at coffee shop
hd00:29Hot paper cup with background of women talking at coffee shop
POV delivery man comes to apartment and gives customer order, paper package and pizza boxes. food Delivery during quarantine.
4k00:12POV delivery man comes to apartment and gives customer order, paper package and pizza boxes. food Delivery during quarantine.
POV delivery man comes to apartment and gives customer order, pizza in boxes and plastic containers with salads. food Delivery during quarantine, first person view
4k00:18POV delivery man comes to apartment and gives customer order, pizza in boxes and plastic containers with salads. food Delivery during quarantine, first person view
POV man courier brings to apartment and gives customer order, paper box with cake or pie and plastic container with salad. food Delivery during quarantine, first person view
4k00:11POV man courier brings to apartment and gives customer order, paper box with cake or pie and plastic container with salad. food Delivery during quarantine, first person view
POV man courier brings to apartment and gives customer order, paper box with cake or pie and plastic container with salad. food Delivery during quarantine, first person view
4k00:18POV man courier brings to apartment and gives customer order, paper box with cake or pie and plastic container with salad. food Delivery during quarantine, first person view
young woman hand takes paper glass of tea in cafe from table. drinking tea and put glass down on table. Reflection in window.
hd00:22young woman hand takes paper glass of tea in cafe from table. drinking tea and put glass down on table. Reflection in window.

Related video keywords