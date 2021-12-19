0
Stock video
Abstract glowing gold dust particles endless animation. Glitter luxury premium seamless loop background. Flowing digital particles. Christmas background design. Motion graphics
p
By ptgregus
- Stock footage ID: 1084125943
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|480.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining gold particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. Popular, modern, christmas, new year, holliday, wedding background, 2022, 2021. loop video animation
4k00:084K Golden particles and sparkles. Christmas gold glitters. Bokeh lights. 3D glowing dust trail. Logo revealer. Intro animation. Isolated on black.
hd00:12Golden abstract motion background shining gold particles in slow motion. Universe gold dust with stars on black background. Motion graphics abstract of particles. VJ Seamless loop 4K.
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining silver particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. New year and Christmas 2021, 2022 background. Seamless 4K loop video
4k00:12Great Stylish Bright Explosion Glitter with Flickering. Colourful Elegant Confetti Burst on Black Background. Slow Motion Animation Golden Explode Sparkle Particles. Beautiful Cg Explosion Close up 4k
4k00:104K Flight of gold bokeh particles. Magical shimmering light. Merry Christmas golden intro template.
Related video keywords
animationawardbackgroundblurbokehbrightcelebrationchristmascirclecosmicdefocuseddivineeffecteventfallingfantasyflyingglamourglareglisteringglitterglitteringgloryglowglowinggoldgorgeousgraphicholidaylightloopluxurymagicmotionnew yearoverlayparticlepartypremiumseamlessshapeshimmershineshinyshowspacesparklestartemplatevideo