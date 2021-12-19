0
Stock video
Winter forest road in the taiga. View from above. Picturesque dirt road in the winter forest.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084125934
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|115.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|22.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:13Abstract background snow falling forest pine branches Christmas Snow slowly Snowflake Winter Snowfall huge Loop Background Merry Christmas age greeting video flashlight card growth tree shining light
4k00:22POV vehicle drive across beautiful winter nature, forest evergreen trees with snow, mountains, asphalt road and sunny blue sky, car travel gopro point of view
hd00:39Snowfall in winter in the forest, soft snowy christmas morning with falling snow. Winter landscape. Snow covered trees.
4k00:10Offroad Drive On Amazing Leaf Paved Autumn Forest.A mesmerising trail of a virgin Northern Greek forest, paved with fallen red yellow and brown leaves in all of its autumnan beauty.