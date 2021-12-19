 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Careful granddaughter strokes hand of mature grandparent spending time together outdoors at sunset light extreme close view

B

By Bonsales

  • Stock footage ID: 1084125886
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV220 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.5 MB

Related stock videos

Loving grandfather with child join stroking hands spending time together outdoors at gentle sunset light extreme close view
4k00:12Loving grandfather with child join stroking hands spending time together outdoors at gentle sunset light extreme close view
Same model in other videos
Young person with pen in hand coloring Santa Claus cap in red colour. New year and Christmas holiday concept.
hd00:14Young person with pen in hand coloring Santa Claus cap in red colour. New year and Christmas holiday concept.
Unhappy teenage girl with loose fair hair in blue blouse looks into camera against blurry green trees in sunny summer park
4k00:10Unhappy teenage girl with loose fair hair in blue blouse looks into camera against blurry green trees in sunny summer park
Pretty granddaughter gives small red gift box to senior man hugging on bench after coronavirus quarantine restrictions in park
4k00:11Pretty granddaughter gives small red gift box to senior man hugging on bench after coronavirus quarantine restrictions in park
Happy teenage girl and grandfather surf internet with mobile phone sitting on bench after long coronavirus quarantine in park
4k00:14Happy teenage girl and grandfather surf internet with mobile phone sitting on bench after long coronavirus quarantine in park
Sentimental young girl breathing to window glass and writing love text. Goody message to all people and human hearts.
hd00:09Sentimental young girl breathing to window glass and writing love text. Goody message to all people and human hearts.
Happy teenage girl talks to grandfather in green grass and tree shadow after coronavirus quarantine restrictions in park
4k00:12Happy teenage girl talks to grandfather in green grass and tree shadow after coronavirus quarantine restrictions in park
Crying mature man in checkered shirt holds head leaning onto old tree trunk in lush grass in green park on sunny spring day
4k00:11Crying mature man in checkered shirt holds head leaning onto old tree trunk in lush grass in green park on sunny spring day
Teen girl breathes on glass and draws sun on foggy glass at winter time during Christmas holidays.
hd00:11Teen girl breathes on glass and draws sun on foggy glass at winter time during Christmas holidays.

Related video keywords