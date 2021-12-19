0
Stock video
Sentimental young girl breathing to window glass and writing love text. Goody message to all people and human hearts.
B
By Bonsales
- Stock footage ID: 1084125862
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|46 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Romantic woman is walking on the beach. Woman dressed in colorful long skirt dress. Waves of the sea are hitting woman’s feet. Alone solo one single emotional sentimental affective sensual emotive.
hd00:05Bride holding and admiring her beautiful wedding dress in front of the window. Close-up of hand with delicate manicure.
Same model in other videos
hd00:14Young person with pen in hand coloring Santa Claus cap in red colour. New year and Christmas holiday concept.
4k00:10Unhappy teenage girl with loose fair hair in blue blouse looks into camera against blurry green trees in sunny summer park
4k00:11Pretty granddaughter gives small red gift box to senior man hugging on bench after coronavirus quarantine restrictions in park
4k00:14Happy teenage girl and grandfather surf internet with mobile phone sitting on bench after long coronavirus quarantine in park
4k00:12Happy teenage girl talks to grandfather in green grass and tree shadow after coronavirus quarantine restrictions in park
4k00:10Careful granddaughter strokes hand of mature grandparent spending time together outdoors at sunset light extreme close view
hd00:11Teen girl breathes on glass and draws sun on foggy glass at winter time during Christmas holidays.