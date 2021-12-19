0
Stock video
Aerial 4k drone video of top view of winter siberian forest in the mountains, Altai Krai, Western Siberia, Russia.
O
By Olinchuk
- Stock footage ID: 1084125787
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|185.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|82.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:31Aerial view of forest in Sweden at sunrise. Drone shot flying over spruce conifer treetops, nature background footage in 4K resolution
4k00:17Camera is raising above from the thick fog above the beautiful ocean of clouds at sunrise. Sun is rising above the endless sea of clouds until the horizon. Amazing nature landscape, 4K drone in sky
4k00:22Aerial view waves break on white sand beach. Sea waves on the beautiful beach aerial view drone 4k shot.
4k00:20Epic Aerial Flight Through Mountain Clouds Towards Sunrise Beautiful Morning Peaks Inspirational Motivational Nature Background UHD 4K
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
4kaboveadventureaerialaerial viewbackgroundbeautifulbirdseyecloudycountrycountrysidedaydestinationdroneflyflyingforesthighhigh angle viewhikinghillhorizontaljourneylandlandscapemountainmountainsnaturaloverpanoramapanoramicpatternpinerockruralsceneryscenicseasonsiberiasnowsnowystunningtoptreeviewwhitewindingwinding roadwinterwood