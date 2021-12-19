0
Stock video
Young African American girl in headphones dancing looking aside on blue background. Kid enjoys music in headphones.
m
- Stock footage ID: 1084125742
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|693.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09Portrait of young african american woman with headphones listening to music, sing and funny dancing in public transport. He holds the handrail.
4k00:17Attractive young woman with glasses listening to music in headphone use smartphone at city walk sunset look around smile portrait close up slow motion
hd00:16Happy hipster teen girl with ponytail wear headphones hoodie sunglasses listen dj pop music in purple neon light studio. Smiling gen z teenager model dancing alone looking at camera. Slow motion.
hd00:07Happy carefree family black mom and teen daughter wearing headphones dancing on bed listening to music on phone, funny funky african american mother sister and teenager girl having fun in bedroom
4k00:14Portrait of happy teen girl blonde in airpods in stylish sunglasses, red hoodie smiles, dances, rhythmically shaking his head camera on yellow background slow motion. Emotions of people. Girl dancing
4k00:19Fashionable Joyful black young woman holding mobile phone listening to music by earphone at Asian city urban background. Slow motion of happy young African woman enjoying music dancing in the street.
4k00:21Pretty Caucasian young girl in headphones listening to the music on the smartphone, dancing and singing in the cozy living room. Indoors. Stay at home.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:29Cinematic shot of young carefree happy attractive woman with headphones is having fun to listen her favorite music playlist with headphones and dancing crazy in living room with daylight at home.
4k00:29Cinematic shot of young carefree happy attractive woman with headphones is having fun to listen her favorite music playlist with headphones and dancing crazy in living room with daylight at home.
4k00:26Cinematic shot of young carefree happy attractive man with headphones is having fun to listen his favorite music playlist with headphones and dancing crazy in living room with daylight at home.
Same model in other videos
4k00:16Pretty African American girl in eye glasses has an idea and writes down it in notebook. Clever kid thinking holding notebook and pencil in her hands.
4k00:10African American girl paying with credit card and contactless terminal. Happy kid using NFC payment. Child using her bank card.
4k00:18African American girl in headphones talking online using cell phone in hands standing on blue background. Kid on video call.
4k00:19Shocked African American girl wondering about large receipt or bill. Surprised kid examining store receipt. Home budget accounting concept.
4k00:24Close up of African American girl making silly faces looking at smartphone camera. Kid is happy to make funny grimaces and show tongue using cell phone.
4k00:10Pretty African American school girl with globe smiling at camera standing on blue background. Kid learning geography.
4k00:15Pretty black girl tired of wearing eye glasses and rubbing her eyes standing on blue background. Kid with sight problems wearing goggles.
Related video keywords
adorableafrican americanafro hairaudioblack girlbrunettecarefreechildcurlydancingearphoneselementaryemotionenjoyentertainmentexcitedfemalegirlhappyhaving funheadphonesjoykidlistenlisten musiclovelymediamelodymusicmusicianone personorange clothesportraitpositiveprettyschoolgirlshaking headsingslow motionsmilingsongsoundtechnologywireless