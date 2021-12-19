0
Stock video
Close up of African American girl making silly faces looking at smartphone camera. Kid is happy to make funny grimaces and show tongue using cell phone.
m
- Stock footage ID: 1084125727
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|40.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Happy family mum and cute little kid daughter laugh use smart phone funny face mask app look at cell screen, mother with child take selfie watch cartoons make video call on mobile sit on sofa at home
4k00:09Happy family adult parent dad and small daughter having fun using digital tablet lying on floor at home. Cute child girl learning technology talking with father teaching kid look at pad screen at home
hd00:31Happy family- mother and Two kids lying down on the sofa and using tablet pc at night. Family watching movie on tablet computer in a dark room, playing games. HD 1080p, slow motion 240 fps
hd00:27Happy family- Father, mother and Two kids lying down on the sofa and using tablet pc at night. Family watching movie on tablet computer in a dark room. HD 1080p, slow motion 240 fps, high speed camera
4k00:09Happy family or four enjoy weekend lifestyle relaxing in modern kitchen interior, young parents couple sit on couch using laptop funny little cute active kids children running playing in modern home
hd00:09Happy african family parents and little children enjoy using devices together sit on sofa, technology addicted couple with kids having fun with laptop tablet phone at home, people gadget addiction
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Happy senior asian mother, adult daughter and granddaughter sitting in living room using laptop. retirement lifestyle, happy family spending quality time at home
Same model in other videos
4k00:16Pretty African American girl in eye glasses has an idea and writes down it in notebook. Clever kid thinking holding notebook and pencil in her hands.
4k00:10African American girl paying with credit card and contactless terminal. Happy kid using NFC payment. Child using her bank card.
4k00:18African American girl in headphones talking online using cell phone in hands standing on blue background. Kid on video call.
4k00:19Shocked African American girl wondering about large receipt or bill. Surprised kid examining store receipt. Home budget accounting concept.
4k00:10Pretty African American school girl with globe smiling at camera standing on blue background. Kid learning geography.
4k00:15Pretty black girl tired of wearing eye glasses and rubbing her eyes standing on blue background. Kid with sight problems wearing goggles.
4k00:14Close up of pretty African American girl closes her ears with hands and screaming 'no' standing on blue background. Kid doesn't want to hear anything. Child's protest.
Related video keywords
african americanapp mediaapplicationblack girlbrowsingcellphonechatcheerful girlchildcommunicationconcentrationconnectionconversationdaughter videocalldevicedigitaldigital onlineenjoymentexcitementfemalegamerhappyhaving funholdinternetjoy facekidleisure activitymobilemobile phonemonitoringone persononlineonline socialplay videoplayfulschoolgirlselfie usingshow tonguesmartsocial mediastudytechnologytelephoneusingwatchingwatching cellweb applicationwireless