 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Establishing shot of ocean view with boats, blue sky and urban background in slow motion at summer day in Vancouver, Canada, North America. Day time on May 2021. Still camera. ProRes 422 HQ.

k

By karamysh

  • Stock footage ID: 1084125616
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV44 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV8.7 MB

Related stock videos

Sailing boat in the river. Tropical forest. Aerial landscape, video
4k00:25Sailing boat in the river. Tropical forest. Aerial landscape, video
HAWAII, USA - CIRCA NOVEMBER 2019: Tesla Model 3 in the wild: Aerial view of a white luxury car driving on a windy coastal green jungle road with blue ocean, island vacation adventure
4k00:17HAWAII, USA - CIRCA NOVEMBER 2019: Tesla Model 3 in the wild: Aerial view of a white luxury car driving on a windy coastal green jungle road with blue ocean, island vacation adventure
Stunning aerial view of the cruise ship in open water, front view. Stock. Front part of an anchored ocean liner sailing in the Pacific ocean.
4k00:08Stunning aerial view of the cruise ship in open water, front view. Stock. Front part of an anchored ocean liner sailing in the Pacific ocean.
Cruise ship sailing across The Mediterranean sea - Aerial footage
4k00:13Cruise ship sailing across The Mediterranean sea - Aerial footage
Slowmotion aerial shot of a fast speedboat with a red roof top driving around in the circle and making beautiful doughnuts in the clear turquoise magical sea. Top travel destination. 4K.
4k00:24Slowmotion aerial shot of a fast speedboat with a red roof top driving around in the circle and making beautiful doughnuts in the clear turquoise magical sea. Top travel destination. 4K.
Fishing Boat with Large Catch Fish Swirling Flock Gulls Aerial View Drone. Small Ship Floats on Sea Surface Leaving a Path of Sea Foam Water. Seagulls Top View
4k00:07Fishing Boat with Large Catch Fish Swirling Flock Gulls Aerial View Drone. Small Ship Floats on Sea Surface Leaving a Path of Sea Foam Water. Seagulls Top View
Cruise ship sailing across The Mediterranean sea - Aerial footage
4k00:10Cruise ship sailing across The Mediterranean sea - Aerial footage
Yacht sailing on open sea at windy day aerial. Sun shine over white sail boat at ocean bay. Sailboat cruise at serene seascape. Amazing ship racing at summer sunny day. Cinematic drone shot
4k00:17Yacht sailing on open sea at windy day aerial. Sun shine over white sail boat at ocean bay. Sailboat cruise at serene seascape. Amazing ship racing at summer sunny day. Cinematic drone shot

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial view of marine sinkhole with yacht against cloudy sky, scenic view of seascape with drone moving reversing from left to right - Great Blue Hole, Belize
4k00:20Aerial view of marine sinkhole with yacht against cloudy sky, scenic view of seascape with drone moving reversing from left to right - Great Blue Hole, Belize
Aerial top view of yacht in famous marine sinkhole, seascape on sunny day while drone turning from right to light - Great Blue Hole, Belize
4k00:08Aerial top view of yacht in famous marine sinkhole, seascape on sunny day while drone turning from right to light - Great Blue Hole, Belize

Related video keywords