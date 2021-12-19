 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Establishing shot of ocean view with boats, blue sky and white clouds in slow motion at summer day in Vancouver, Canada, North America. Day time on May 2021. Still camera. ProRes 422 HQ.

k

By karamysh

  • Stock footage ID: 1084125601
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV24.8 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV4.9 MB

Related stock videos

HAWAII, USA - CIRCA NOVEMBER 2019: Tesla Model 3 in the wild: Aerial view of a white luxury car driving on a windy coastal green jungle road with blue ocean, island vacation adventure
4k00:17HAWAII, USA - CIRCA NOVEMBER 2019: Tesla Model 3 in the wild: Aerial view of a white luxury car driving on a windy coastal green jungle road with blue ocean, island vacation adventure
Aerial View. Flying in fog, fly in mist. Aerial camera shot. Flight above the clouds towards the sun. Misty weather, view from above. Birds point of view
4k00:28Aerial View. Flying in fog, fly in mist. Aerial camera shot. Flight above the clouds towards the sun. Misty weather, view from above. Birds point of view
Driving Down Desert Road In Death Valley, CA
4k00:18Driving Down Desert Road In Death Valley, CA
Driving Down Center Of Desert Road, Then Car Transitions To Right Lane
4k00:17Driving Down Center Of Desert Road, Then Car Transitions To Right Lane
Beautiful cloud and wing of airplane from window with a nice blue sky
4k00:10Beautiful cloud and wing of airplane from window with a nice blue sky
4K View of Airplane jet layer, aircraft pollution on sky, white trace vapour by day
4k00:094K View of Airplane jet layer, aircraft pollution on sky, white trace vapour by day
Driving on rural road to Grossglockner at the alps in Austria
4k00:22Driving on rural road to Grossglockner at the alps in Austria
Airplane flight. Flying above the clouds. View from the window of the plane. Traveling by air
4k00:12Airplane flight. Flying above the clouds. View from the window of the plane. Traveling by air

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

POV Driving a car going up on asphalt road in Montana mountains. Blue sky on sunny day
4k00:37POV Driving a car going up on asphalt road in Montana mountains. Blue sky on sunny day
POV Driving a car on curvy asphalt Arizona road with rocky mountains near Grand Canyon. Blue sky with white clouds
4k00:20POV Driving a car on curvy asphalt Arizona road with rocky mountains near Grand Canyon. Blue sky with white clouds
Aerial view of marine sinkhole with yacht against cloudy sky, scenic view of seascape with drone moving reversing from left to right - Great Blue Hole, Belize
4k00:20Aerial view of marine sinkhole with yacht against cloudy sky, scenic view of seascape with drone moving reversing from left to right - Great Blue Hole, Belize
Aerial view of Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee at sunset with road in the valley by the river
4k00:37Aerial view of Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee at sunset with road in the valley by the river

Related video keywords