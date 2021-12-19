 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Detroit skyline on a white background

M

By Mark1987

  • Stock footage ID: 1084125577
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP41.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV3.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV716 kB

Related stock videos

Cheerful happy joyful young woman tourist holds, red long loose hair cheerfully throws. cute Girl spinning, dancing, hands raised. Smiling face. Backdrop beautiful modern skyscrapers Dubai UAE 4k 2020
4k00:07Cheerful happy joyful young woman tourist holds, red long loose hair cheerfully throws. cute Girl spinning, dancing, hands raised. Smiling face. Backdrop beautiful modern skyscrapers Dubai UAE 4k 2020
Aerial panoramic view of the Sydney opera house by the Harbour bridge. April 10, 2017. Sydney, Australia.
4k00:33Aerial panoramic view of the Sydney opera house by the Harbour bridge. April 10, 2017. Sydney, Australia.
Aerial view of Dubai flag and in background Dubai skyline
hd00:10Aerial view of Dubai flag and in background Dubai skyline
Washington DC - The White House / Side view with beautiful sky
4k00:18Washington DC - The White House / Side view with beautiful sky
Aerial: London Cityscape and Iconic Skyscrapers, United Kingdom
4k00:50Aerial: London Cityscape and Iconic Skyscrapers, United Kingdom
Aerial, screwdriver, drone shot, of streets, in the cityscape of Paris, on a sunny, summer day, in France
hd00:10Aerial, screwdriver, drone shot, of streets, in the cityscape of Paris, on a sunny, summer day, in France
Washington, D.C. circa-2017, Aerial view of White House. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:12Washington, D.C. circa-2017, Aerial view of White House. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
The downtown Toronto Canada city skyline with bright lights and moody storm clouds viewed from the porter island. Fast moving clouds in the sky in a quick paced urban environment.
4k00:16The downtown Toronto Canada city skyline with bright lights and moody storm clouds viewed from the porter island. Fast moving clouds in the sky in a quick paced urban environment.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Vancouver, Canada circa-2018. Aerial view of BC Place Stadium and Downtown Vancouver. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:26Vancouver, Canada circa-2018. Aerial view of BC Place Stadium and Downtown Vancouver. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
Hong Kong Circa-2017, slowly descending aerial view over cityscape.
4k00:34Hong Kong Circa-2017, slowly descending aerial view over cityscape.
Chicago Downtown skyline during fall season with orange trees. Sunny sky with white rolling puffy clouds. Aerial Hyperlapse
4k00:09Chicago Downtown skyline during fall season with orange trees. Sunny sky with white rolling puffy clouds. Aerial Hyperlapse
Aerial Tilt-Up To Downtown City Buildings And Urban Skyline With Bright Sunlight, White Towers, And Rugged California Mountains On The Horizon - Glendale, California
4k00:05Aerial Tilt-Up To Downtown City Buildings And Urban Skyline With Bright Sunlight, White Towers, And Rugged California Mountains On The Horizon - Glendale, California

Related video keywords