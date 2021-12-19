 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of a pretty young woman in a mask and a helmet, against the background of a newly built house. Concept of mortgage lending during the COVID 19 pandemic

A

By Aleksandr Pak

  • Stock footage ID: 1084125190
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV433.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.5 MB

Related stock videos

4K Portrait beautiful smiling female welder in metalwork shop. Slow motion.
4k00:274K Portrait beautiful smiling female welder in metalwork shop. Slow motion.
Portrait of Beautiful Smiling Female Engineer Wearing Safety Vest and Hardhat Takes of Safety Goggles. Professional Woman Working in the Modern Manufacturing Factory. Facility with CNC Machinery
4k00:08Portrait of Beautiful Smiling Female Engineer Wearing Safety Vest and Hardhat Takes of Safety Goggles. Professional Woman Working in the Modern Manufacturing Factory. Facility with CNC Machinery
Beautiful angry young girl saying no to the camera. Slow motion
hd00:25Beautiful angry young girl saying no to the camera. Slow motion
Close-up portrait of young attractive carpenter standing with crossed arms smiling positively into camera. Slow motion
4k00:10Close-up portrait of young attractive carpenter standing with crossed arms smiling positively into camera. Slow motion
Portrait Of A Happy, Hard Working Woman, Female Industrial Worker In Factory.
4k00:10Portrait Of A Happy, Hard Working Woman, Female Industrial Worker In Factory.
Portrait of a happy young trainee chef or worker in a commercial kitchen. The rest of the team of staff are working together, preparing food in the background. In slow motion.
hd00:14Portrait of a happy young trainee chef or worker in a commercial kitchen. The rest of the team of staff are working together, preparing food in the background. In slow motion.
Young people at construction site, portrait of female architect with helmet smiling at camera. Sequence
hd00:26Young people at construction site, portrait of female architect with helmet smiling at camera. Sequence
Portrait of a cheerful and friendly female warehouse manager who is wearing a hard hat and reflective clothing. She takes off her hard hat and smiles at the camera. In slow motion.
hd00:19Portrait of a cheerful and friendly female warehouse manager who is wearing a hard hat and reflective clothing. She takes off her hard hat and smiles at the camera. In slow motion.
Same model in other videos
The woman scratches her shoulder with her hand. Red spots on the shoulder Cutaneous psoriasis. Sunburn, tanning.
4k00:11The woman scratches her shoulder with her hand. Red spots on the shoulder Cutaneous psoriasis. Sunburn, tanning.
Portrait of a pretty young woman in a mask and a helmet, against the background of a newly built house. Concept of mortgage lending during the COVID 19 pandemic
hd00:22Portrait of a pretty young woman in a mask and a helmet, against the background of a newly built house. Concept of mortgage lending during the COVID 19 pandemic
Close-up of a woman's face. Skin texture with a problem on the skin The girl touches the fingers of the problem skin of the face, considering this. Problem skin care concept, allergy
4k00:21Close-up of a woman's face. Skin texture with a problem on the skin The girl touches the fingers of the problem skin of the face, considering this. Problem skin care concept, allergy
The woman scratches her shoulder with her hand. Red spots on the shoulder Cutaneous psoriasis. Sunburn, tanning.
hd00:40The woman scratches her shoulder with her hand. Red spots on the shoulder Cutaneous psoriasis. Sunburn, tanning.
The woman scratches her shoulder with her hand. Red spots on the shoulder Cutaneous psoriasis. Sunburn, tanning.
hd00:20The woman scratches her shoulder with her hand. Red spots on the shoulder Cutaneous psoriasis. Sunburn, tanning.
girl blowing fluff ion scatters in slow motion
hd00:24girl blowing fluff ion scatters in slow motion
girl blowing on a dandelion flower in slow motion
hd00:27girl blowing on a dandelion flower in slow motion
girl typing on laptop outdoors
hd00:55girl typing on laptop outdoors

Related video keywords