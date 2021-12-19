 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Pouring black tea with herbs in a glass cup on a light table

A

By Aleksandr Pak

  • Stock footage ID: 1084125184
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV928.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.6 MB

Related stock videos

Whisky poured into Transparent glass
hd00:19Whisky poured into Transparent glass
Pouring tea with orange, lemon and lime out of transparent tea pot into glass with nint.Brewing tea with honey and pancakes in background. Slow motion tea. Full hd
hd00:19Pouring tea with orange, lemon and lime out of transparent tea pot into glass with nint.Brewing tea with honey and pancakes in background. Slow motion tea. Full hd
Process of Brewing tea with lemon and mint in transparent glass tea pot
hd00:24Process of Brewing tea with lemon and mint in transparent glass tea pot
The girl pours a white Cup of freshly brewed coffee from the glass bowl coffee makers. Early in the morning before work, fresh coffee
4k00:15The girl pours a white Cup of freshly brewed coffee from the glass bowl coffee makers. Early in the morning before work, fresh coffee
Super Slow Motion Shot of Pouring Tea
4k00:10Super Slow Motion Shot of Pouring Tea
Coffee for Two - Making Coffee. Morning coffee machine making coffee for two.
hd01:00Coffee for Two - Making Coffee. Morning coffee machine making coffee for two.
Cauldron witch with green liquid with an alpha channel
hd00:13Cauldron witch with green liquid with an alpha channel
Pouring milk tea in drinking glass with tasty popular taiwan tapioca pearl bubble on bright marble table. Recipe concept. 4K video shot.
4k00:10Pouring milk tea in drinking glass with tasty popular taiwan tapioca pearl bubble on bright marble table. Recipe concept. 4K video shot.

Related video keywords