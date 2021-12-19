 
Stock video

Aerial view of the heart shaped Galesnjak island on the adriatic coast, Zadar, Croatia. Heart shaped island of Galesnjak in Zadar archipelago aerial view, Dalmatia region of Croatia.

By DaLiu

  • Stock footage ID: 1084124797
Video clip length: 00:38FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4481.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV166.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV32.9 MB

