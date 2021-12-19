0
Stock video
Male hands closeup showing and holding analogue thermometer with very high temperature thirty-seven and half degrees. Concept of illness, fever and bad feeling or medicine
A
By AndreevArts
- Stock footage ID: 1084123612
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|213.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|5.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|1.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Upset senior retired man grandpa holding cane stick in hands sit alone on sofa at home, depressed pensive old elderly man having older age health problems feeling lonely thinking of disease concept
hd00:19Mom and dad hands on pregnant tummy. Pregnant couple caressing pregnant belly. Expectant mother care. Maternity concept. Pregnancy. Happy family. Slow motion 240 fps. Hd 1080p. High speed camera
4k00:17Close up view troubled man bowing his head cover face with hands crying due life grief sorrow, personal troubles, alcohol abuse drug addicted desperate guy need help. Break up, health problems concept
4k00:11Happy older senior adult man hold cane sit on sofa looking at camera. relaxed optimistic disabled retired elderly 80s grandfather dental smile posing with walking stick at nursing home, portrait
Same model in other videos
4k00:38Back view of young freelance man woking on computer with green screen Mock Up Display at home in living room. Male specialist with long hair and beard Writes in a notebook using pen
4k00:27Unwell feeling freelance young man with long hair and beard sitting on sofa in living room working with laptop computer. Remote video call with doctor in quarantine
4k00:13Young freelance man digital content editor working using computer feeling bad having headache or illness. Concept of home office or distancing job. Online surfing searches for footages in stock market
4k00:15Unwell feeling freelance young man with long hair, beard sitting on sofa in living room coughs. Concept of working at home with laptop computer having illness and flu. Chatting online with colleagues
4k00:54Young freelance man digital content editor working using computer feeling bad having illness. Concept of home office or distancing job with flu and cough. Online surfing searches for stock footages
4k00:27Dish washing routine. Closeup man hands washing dishes in kitchen helping to his wife. Concept of cleaning and helping in family
4k00:14Young mechanic man with long hair working on car repair screwing bolt using ratchet on vehicle body in garage. Automobile maintenance before road accident