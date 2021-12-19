0
Stock video
Young freelance man digital content editor working using computer feeling bad having headache or illness. Concept of home office or distancing job. Online surfing searches for footages in stock market
A
By AndreevArts
- Stock footage ID: 1084123609
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|832.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|17.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Male african american user hands typing on laptop keyboard sit at table, mixed race ethnic businessman hipster student professional study work with pc software technology concept, close up view
4k00:11Female Video and Sound Editor Works With Her Male Colleague on a Project on Her Personal Computer with Two Displays. They Work in a Creative Loft Office. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:07Man at Home Sitting on a Couch Working on Green Mock-up Screen Laptop Computer. Guy Using Laptop Device, Browsing Internet, Watching Content, Videos. Over the Shoulder Camera Shot.
4k00:12Male Video Editor Works with Footage and Sound on His Personal Computer with Two Displays. He Works in a Cool Office Loft with Other Creative People. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Male Video Editor Works with Footage and Sound on His Personal Computer with Two Displays. He Works in a Cool Office Loft. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:13Female Video and Sound Editor Works With Her Male Colleague on a Project on Her Personal Computer with Two Displays. They Work in a Creative Loft Office. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:09Asian man using desktop computer in home office with business partner, close up hand typing keyboard and mouse click. People working at home or internet information technology concept. Panning
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Talented Young Concept Artist Drawing on a Digital Pen Display Tablet While Sitting at His Working Place in Modern Loft Office. Late at Night.
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Young female freelancer answer audio call and solves work issues from home. Businesswoman gets sick working from bed. Remote video call with doctor in quarantine. Pain in a ears neck head and throat
4k00:28Young attractive woman hanging up wet clean laundry with little toddler girl in terrace outdoors. Daughter helps to mother with chores at home
4k00:11Young attractive woman laying down on green grass during freelance work on public park in front of laptop computer using smartphone. Smiling girl chatting via mobile phone with friends or colleagues
4k00:29Closeup Freelancer man sitting in front of computer and rolling tobacco into the cigarette. guy working at home office taking break. Concept of distant job and time management
4k00:08Happy family having fun on roof of supermarket with shopping cart and firecracker confetti explosion. Son and young mother spending time together on vacation shopping. Carefree childhood on sunny day
4k00:38Back view of young freelance man woking on computer with green screen Mock Up Display at home in living room. Male specialist with long hair and beard Writes in a notebook using pen
4k00:08Young happy attractive mother running and smiling with shopping cart with child inside it on roof of supermarket parking at sunny day. Family having fun going to shopping together