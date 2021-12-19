0
Stock video
Freelance creative men working at home using computer and receiving phone call. Concept of distant job and communication via smartphone. Guy with long hair and beard sitting in front of monitor.
A
By AndreevArts
- Stock footage ID: 1084123594
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|38.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|7.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Young successful indian woman celebrate victory triumph look at laptop winning lottery bid using computer at home office got prize feel good surprise about new job opportunity read great online news
4k00:30Focused young man freelancer in eyeglasses working on computer at home office, looking in distance searching for inspiration, creating online project, thinking on problem solution, typing email.
4k00:17Happy young male entrepreneur employee working distantly on computer at modern home office, developing creative online business startup project, thinking on problem solution, making decision.
4k00:14Beautiful young african ethnicity businesswoman in eyeglasses looking on computer screen, thinking of problem solution, looking for inspiration, involved in creative laptop work in modern home office.
4k00:25Focused young woman in eyeglasses working on computer, feeling motivated by getting good news, creating new business idea, enjoying communicating distantly or using laptop applications in office.
4k00:09Overjoyed girl celebrate online win success read great news using laptop feel amazed sit at office, happy excited woman looking at computer surprised got good test exam result scholarship
4k00:06Creative Entrepreneur Sitting at His Desk Works on Desktop Computer in the Stylish Office, Receives Good News about New Important Account and Project Success Celebrates with Winning YES Gestures
Same model in other videos
4k00:29Closeup Freelancer man sitting in front of computer and rolling tobacco into the cigarette. guy working at home office taking break. Concept of distant job and time management
4k00:52Unwell feeling creative freelance worker coughing and blowing his nouse in front of computer. Concept of distant job from home having cold flu and illness. Young man with long hair, beard and sniffle
4k00:35Closeup back view of freelancer man texting using his smartphone during distant job at home. Concept of home office and communication via mobile phone
4k00:13Young freelance man digital content editor working using computer feeling bad having headache or illness. Concept of home office or distancing job. Online surfing searches for footages in stock market