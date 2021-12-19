0
Stock video
Young attractive woman decorating the Christmas tree with balls and garland. Happy family together preparing for new Year and winter holidays.
A
By AndreevArts
- Stock footage ID: 1084123591
Video clip length: 00:38FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|2.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|70.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|13.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Surprised Reaction of Santa Claus Reading Wishes Letter using lantern lights, Checking Gift List of Kids Dreams Closeup Indoors. Festive Magic, Christmas Spirit, Traditional Preparing Before New Years Eve, Holidays Season
4k00:06christmas family hugging arriving for dinner party celebrating festive holiday reunion with friends enjoying season greeting at home 4k footage
4k00:06Multiracial young mans and womans wearing fashion wear clinking glasses with champagne, happy asian american and caucasian friends celebrating xmas, new year or birthday party indoors
4k00:17Christmas eve dinner, family sitting at dining table enjoying dinner together. Family celebrating christmas together at home.
4k00:12Father and son play and watching smartphone in children's room in tent with Christmas decorations
hd00:29Young woman 20s in red sweater Santa Christmas hat dancing fooling around having fun expressive gesticulating hands isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year merry holiday concept
4k00:07african american grandparents hug visiting for christmas young man hugging grandmother enjoying festive holiday celebration on winter evening at home 4k footage
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Sexy happy group of friends at glamorous party lighting sparklers having fun smiling celebrating new year's eve.
4k00:12Beautiful woman dancing having fun at glamorous sexy party drinking alcohol celebrating holidays
4k00:10Happy 30s Woman Closeup. Portrait Of Confident And Attractive Young One Woman Smiling Carefree Having Fun Blowing Looking At Camera. Joy Girl Enjoying Holidays Merry Christmas in Colorful Light Neon
Same model in other videos
4k00:17Young mother with children decorating the Christmas tree. Family celebrating New Year and winter holidays. Brother and sister putting toys on branches.
4k00:21Smiling cute children having dinner at evening in home dressed on winter holidays shirt. Carefree baby girl eating with family in living dining room.
4k00:27Smiling cute children having dinner at evening in home dressed on winter holidays shirt. Carefree baby boy eating with family in living dining room.
4k00:22Happy young mother with son decorating Christmas tree installing topper star together and smiling. Carefree family preparing for new year and winter holidays. Woman with baby child boy enjoying
4k00:21Happy young mother holding son to install top of Christmas tree together and smiling. Carefree family preparing for new year and winter holidays. Woman with baby child boy enjoying and dancing
4k00:16Happy cheerful family unpacking Christmas decoration from box to decorate pine tree. Young mother with children baby girl and boy preparation for new year and winter holidays.
4k00:35Closeup back view of freelancer man texting using his smartphone during distant job at home. Concept of home office and communication via mobile phone
Related video keywords
adultapartmentauthenticbabycandidcarefreecaucasiancelebratecheerfulchildhoodchildrenchristmaschristmas treecinematicdecemberdecorationdomestic lifeenjoymenteuropefamilyfireplacegarlandhandheldhappyholidayshomehouseindoorsjanuarykidlifestylelightsmothernew yearpine treeplayfulpositivepreparationreal peoplesmilingsonspaintoddlertogethernesswinteryoung