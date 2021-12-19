0
Stock video
Closeup back view of freelancer man texting using his smartphone during distant job at home. Concept of home office and communication via mobile phone
A
By AndreevArts
- Stock footage ID: 1084123588
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|22.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Over shoulder close up view of business woman conferencing with male executive in distance video chat on computer screen. Online corporate webcam meeting, virtual training, remote work communication.
4k00:09Macro view of man hand working on laptop computer. Closeup male fingers typing buttons on laptop. Dolly shot of male hands working on computer. Unknown person pushing keys on computer keyboard
4k00:24Woman typing on laptop keyboard in the office. Close up woman hands writing on laptop computer keyboard. home, freelancer, project, writing, communication, digital, monitor, notebook, student creative
hd00:10Extreme close-up hands of unrecognizable hacker programmer working typing on keyboard laptop computer at dark room. Freelancer using laptop working from home, soft blue color. Shooing in slow motion.
4k00:09Businessman working late at night looking at monitor, reflections in glasses, male stock market trader using laptop at office
4k00:18computer laptop green screen working with close-up man, using finger with keyboard for typing touch. computer laptop with blank green screen chroma key.
Same model in other videos
4k00:17Young mother with children decorating the Christmas tree. Family celebrating New Year and winter holidays. Brother and sister putting toys on branches.
4k00:21Smiling cute children having dinner at evening in home dressed on winter holidays shirt. Carefree baby girl eating with family in living dining room.
4k00:27Smiling cute children having dinner at evening in home dressed on winter holidays shirt. Carefree baby boy eating with family in living dining room.
4k00:29Closeup Freelancer man sitting in front of computer and rolling tobacco into the cigarette. guy working at home office taking break. Concept of distant job and time management
4k00:22Happy young mother with son decorating Christmas tree installing topper star together and smiling. Carefree family preparing for new year and winter holidays. Woman with baby child boy enjoying
4k00:21Happy young mother holding son to install top of Christmas tree together and smiling. Carefree family preparing for new year and winter holidays. Woman with baby child boy enjoying and dancing
4k00:52Unwell feeling creative freelance worker coughing and blowing his nouse in front of computer. Concept of distant job from home having cold flu and illness. Young man with long hair, beard and sniffle